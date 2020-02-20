Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.