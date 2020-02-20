Discovery Communications’ (DISCA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $155,958,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $24,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.