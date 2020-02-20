Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.99, 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) by 282.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 74.78% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.