Digitex Futures (DGTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03014059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00233224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00147740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

