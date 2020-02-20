Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $134.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.21, but opened at $79.29. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $79.16, with a volume of 1,065,735 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.