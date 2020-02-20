Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL) Trading Down 4.8%

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 63,354 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 109,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05.

In other news, insider John Borshoff 1,531,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in Reptile project, which covers an area of 1,131 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 253 km2.

