CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Up 1.1%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 17,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,200,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.