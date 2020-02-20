CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter.

UAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,333. The stock has a market cap of $305.86 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAN shares. TheStreet cut CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

