CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter.

UAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,333. The stock has a market cap of $305.86 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAN shares. TheStreet cut CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

