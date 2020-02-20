Credit Suisse Group Boosts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $95.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. 589,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,677 shares of company stock worth $8,952,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.