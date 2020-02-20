Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

CVTI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,273. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. Research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,470 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.