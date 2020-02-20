Costa Group (ASX:CGC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.12 ($2.21) and last traded at A$3.11 ($2.21), approximately 1,887,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.10 ($2.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 111.07.

About Costa Group (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.