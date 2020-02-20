Concho Resources’ (CXO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXO. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

