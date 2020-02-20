Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.95

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $110.46, with a volume of 36972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSLLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

