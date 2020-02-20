Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell to a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

CBB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 29,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,114. The company has a market cap of $646.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.43. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.