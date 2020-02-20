Chronologic Hits One Day Volume of $904.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $365,723.00 and approximately $904.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003999 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,229,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,856 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

