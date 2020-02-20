Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHR. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.04.

Shares of CHR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.72. The company had a trading volume of 193,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.85. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

