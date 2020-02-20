Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Given New $535.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHE. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $482.50.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $17.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.30. 74,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,840. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.63 and a 200 day moving average of $435.34. Chemed has a 52-week low of $310.99 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Chemed by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.