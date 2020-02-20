Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,716. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $16,307,210,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $22,137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 324,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 280,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 240,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

