Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 858.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after acquiring an additional 569,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

