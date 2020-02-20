Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPLP. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,043. The firm has a market cap of $226.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

