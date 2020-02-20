Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) versus SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (NYSE:SUGBY) Financial Comparison

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $21.64 billion 1.70 $3.83 billion $8.97 9.19 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.26 billion 0.74 -$874.31 million N/A N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 12 0 0 2.00 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.89%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 17.72% 15.57% 0.85% SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

