Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading Down 0.3%

Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.54, 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Core Equity ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,370,000.

