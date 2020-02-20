Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Buys $102,000.00 in Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Calix Inc has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Calix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Calix by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 716,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.