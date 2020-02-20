Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Buys $102,000.00 in Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:CALX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Calix Inc has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $10.39.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.
