Brokerages Set Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) PT at $81.67

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 37,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.81. 696,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,647. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

