Brokerages Expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Option Care Health an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.39. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

