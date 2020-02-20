Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

OTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 128,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $114.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 219,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Otonomy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

