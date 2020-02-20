BriaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $14,869.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $14,869.00 and $26.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,058.79 or 1.99413737 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025359 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

