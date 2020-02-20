BMO Capital Markets Trims Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Target Price to C$14.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

OR traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,471. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

