BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Purchases £4,028 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £4,028 ($5,298.61).
Shares of LON:BRGE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 429 ($5.64). 57,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The stock has a market cap of $359.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.44 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 424 ($5.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Company Profile
