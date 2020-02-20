BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Purchases £4,028 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £4,028 ($5,298.61).

Shares of LON:BRGE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 429 ($5.64). 57,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The stock has a market cap of $359.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.44 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 424 ($5.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

