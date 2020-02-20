Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.04.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.82. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 187.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 38.7% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 209,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

