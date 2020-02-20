BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) Trading 1.3% Higher

BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $344,427.75 and last traded at $344,000.00, 258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339,745.00.

BerkshireHathawayInc . Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BerkshireHathawayInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerkshireHathawayInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.