Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “
BXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Baudax Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.38.
About Baudax Bio
