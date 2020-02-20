Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

BXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Baudax Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 177,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

