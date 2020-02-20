BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Get BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (BRRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.