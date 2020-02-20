Barclays Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $36.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,716. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

