Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,690 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.65% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $217,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,464. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.