Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,537. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

