AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,182. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

