Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Down 28.2%

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) fell 28.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.22, 690,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 513% from the average session volume of 112,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.50 target price on Aurion Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurion Resources (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

