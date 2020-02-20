AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.88.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 13,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,575. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 574.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,276 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 53.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.