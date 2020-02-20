Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $61.00 at SunTrust Banks

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $7.55 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a positive rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 602,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Athene has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,598,000 after buying an additional 267,076 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Athene by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Athene by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Athene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Athene by 20.5% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 266,235 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

