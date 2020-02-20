Analysts Expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to post $252.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $233.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $971.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $971.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archrock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

AROC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.57. 1,116,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,203. Archrock has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Archrock by 12,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

