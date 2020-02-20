Analysts Anticipate Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $33.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,770. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,422.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

