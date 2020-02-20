America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.88

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.88 and last traded at $121.58, with a volume of 143509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $803.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

