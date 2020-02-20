Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $59.40. 592,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,455. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

