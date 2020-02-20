Akroma (AKA) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Akroma has a market cap of $7,142.00 and $5.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.97 or 0.02667789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091861 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

