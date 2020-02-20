Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Down to $49.87

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.54, but opened at $49.87. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 439,085 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 242,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

