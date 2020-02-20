Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on A. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,052. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

