Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Janney Montgomery Scott

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its target price raised by Janney Montgomery Scott from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a fair value rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,277. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

