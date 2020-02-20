AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. 9,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AGCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AGCO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

