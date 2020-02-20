Advance Long-Term Management T Sells 9,500,000 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. 3,056,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,966. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.